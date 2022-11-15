Attila Tassi showed plenty of potential on his return to Bahrain International Circuit last week but completed the first part of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s Middle East double-header without reward.

The LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler driver was the only WTCR racer with previous experience of the 5.412-layout in a TCR car. And he capitalised on his previous track knowledge to challenge for a place in the Qualifying Q3 shootout, missing out by one thousandth of a second in his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR.

From sixth on the grid in Race 1, the Hungarian bolted through to fourth at the start – ensuring his title-chasing Honda-powered colleague Néstor Girolami had a clean run through the opening corners while doing so.

Tassi lost one position on the main straight at the end of the first lap, but was involved in an entertaining dice for fifth with two other cars when he was tapped into a half-spin at the Turn 9/10 double-left-hander, which cost him three positions.

Despite this setback, Tassi kept in touch with the pack ahead as well as he could, but was eventually dragged into another battle with faster cars behind and fought well to keep ninth place in the final results.

Having started fifth in Race 2, the 23-year-old again made another excellent start and was in contention for third place into Turn 4 when two cars tried to pass him on the inside into the right-hander. Although he was able to take avoiding action, he was unable to prevent light contact with one of those cars, and was then hit by another competitor through the downhill Esses and dropped to the tail of the top 10.

He attempted to keep going but struggled badly with oversteer and, having pitted his Civic Type R TCR at the end of lap five, did not return to the track.

“I had another good start and was able to attack for third place up to Turn 4, forcing a car to the inside, but there was another car using the runoff inside of that,” Tassi explained. “I couldn’t see him so I started to turn and had a small touch with the car I’d been trying to pass, despite trying to adjust my line. That meant I dropped back and although I was in the pack, another driver thought I wasn’t there and completely closed the door on me. I had damage and it was a struggle just to keep the car on track because it had that much oversteer. It’s really unfortunate and I’m sorry for the team because in both races we could have scored much better points. Both times we’ve been taken out by others.”

