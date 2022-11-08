René Münnich has thrown down the gauntlet to his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers, Néstor Girolami and Esteban Guerrieri.

The ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport boss took victory in the second event of the Gulf ProCar Series last weekend to build up to this week’s inaugural WTCR Race of Bahrain in style.

Ad

Having missed the opening round of the Gulf ProCar Series two weeks previously, Münnich dominated at the Dubai Autodrome with a victory double in the TCR category.

WTCR No lifting off November: Two FIA world-level series under one umbrella in Bahrain 12 HOURS AGO

He claimed the Class 1 title across the winter of 2021-2022 – in what was then the UAE Pro Car Series – but last weekend marked his first appearance in the newly-renamed championship.

After clinching the class pole, Münnich scored untroubled victories by 23 and eight seconds respectively in his JAS Motorsport-built Honda Civic Type R TCR. His performance in the second race was particularly noteworthy as he finished third overall, beaten only by a pair of GT3 cars.

The German’s results not only put him second in the points, but also moved him onto eight wins in 2022 behind the wheel of the Civic Type R TCR – level with Mike Halder as the most successful Civic driver this calendar year.

Münnich, who also competes in the FIA World Rallycross Championship, will oversee Girolami’s title bid – as well as his team’s push to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams.

Photo:GulfSport Racing/Gulf ProCar

WTCR No lifting off November: I am preparing like I have never done in my life to win WTCR title, says 18 HOURS AGO