Track action at WTCR Race of Bahrain gets underway today (Thursday) with two free practice sessions ahead of the penultimate event of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season.

Here’s a reminder of today’s schedule:

10h50-11h35: Free Practice 1

15h30-16h00: Free Practice 2

Photo:DPPI.net

