It’s Qualifying day at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia with the chase for the final pole position of the season getting underway under the Jeddah Corniche Circuit’s spectacular floodlights from 18h30 local time.
Here’s a reminder for the full schedule for Saturday November 26:
13h00-13h45: Free Practice 1
15h30-16h00: Free Practice 2
18h30-19h00: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player, Eurosport 1, and other broadcasters around the world)
19h05-19h20: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player, Eurosport 1, and other broadcasters around the world)
19h30-19h45: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player, Eurosport 1, and other broadcasters around the world)
