It’s the final raceday of the season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup today (Sunday). Here’s a reminder of what’s in store at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia.

19h40: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player, Eurosport 1 and other broadcasters around the world)

22h15: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player, Eurosport 2 and other broadcasters around the world)

All timings local (CET+2), provisional and subject to change

