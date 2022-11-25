At 3.450 kilometres the Jeddah Corniche Circuit’s all-new Short Track, venue of this weekend’s WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia, isn’t the longest on the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup schedule, but it’s not the shortest either.

Here’s how the 2022 WTCR tracks rank in ascending lap length order:

Circuit de Pau-Ville (pictured): 2.760 kilometres

Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi: 3.228 kilometres

Jeddah Corniche Circuit Short Track: 3.450 kilometres

Circuit de l’Anneau du Rhin: 3.620 kilometres

Hungaroring: 4.381 kilometres

Circuito Internacional de Vila Real: 4.790 kilometres

MotorLand Aragón: 5.345 kilometres

Bahrain International Circuit: 5.412 kilometres

Nürburgring Nordschleife:25.378 kilometres

