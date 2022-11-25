At 3.450 kilometres the Jeddah Corniche Circuit’s all-new Short Track, venue of this weekend’s WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia, isn’t the longest on the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup schedule, but it’s not the shortest either.
Here’s how the 2022 WTCR tracks rank in ascending lap length order:
Ad
Circuit de Pau-Ville (pictured): 2.760 kilometres
WTCR
FIM EWC and DSE join race for sustainable future
Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi: 3.228 kilometres
Jeddah Corniche Circuit Short Track: 3.450 kilometres
Circuit de l’Anneau du Rhin: 3.620 kilometres
Hungaroring: 4.381 kilometres
Circuito Internacional de Vila Real: 4.790 kilometres
MotorLand Aragón: 5.345 kilometres
Bahrain International Circuit: 5.412 kilometres
Nürburgring Nordschleife:25.378 kilometres
The post No lifting off November: The long and the short of it in WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
No lifting off November: Racing between the walls holds no fear for WTCR rookie Bin Khanen
WTCR
No lifting off November: Why WTCR history favours Azcona in title chase
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad