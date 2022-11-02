With the WTCR Trophy already decided in Rob Huff’s favour, the focus is on the battle to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers and Teams in the Middle East this month.

A maximum of 130 points are up for grabs in the Drivers’ title chase across the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia weekends, meaning the race to follow Yann Ehrlacher as the King of WTCR is wide open.

Mikel Azcona is the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader with a 35-point advantage over Néstor Girolami, while a further six drivers remain in contention for the crown, including eighth-placed former King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz. Click HERE to view the provisional standings after with four races remaining.

BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse tops the Teams’ standings, meanwhile, 57 points ahead of ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport and 113 clear of Comtoyou Team Audi Sport.

WTCR Race of Bahrain takes place from November 10-12 with WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia following from November 25-27.

