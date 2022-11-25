Mikel Azcona is the favourite to be crowned King of WTCR for 2022 – and not just because he tops the provisional standings by 60 points heading into the season-deciding WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia weekend.

Never in the history of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup has the driver who led the standings starting the final event of the year failed to secure the title as the following proves:

2018: Gabriele Tarquni arrived in Macau 39 points ahead of Yvan Muller and claimed title gold in his BRC Racing Team Hyundai.

2019: Norbert Michelisz was nine points in front of Esteban Guerrieri prior to the Malaysia finale and came out on top after the epic Sepang showdown for the Hyundai-powered BRC squad.

2020: Yann Ehrlacher started the WTCR Race of Aragón decider with an advantage of 26 points over Esteban Guerrieri and wasn’t beaten in the title chase.

2021: Ehrlacher left the penultimate event in Italy 36 points clear of Frédéric Vervisch and maintained his advantage in Sochi to make it back-to-back WTCR titles.

