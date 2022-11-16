Mikel Azcona, the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s Goodyear #FollowTheLeader, is the key mover in the TCR World Ranking this week.

The Spaniard won Race 1 at WTCR Race of Bahrain for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse last Friday evening and has climbed from sixth to fourth in the TCR World Ranking as a result.

With WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia hosting the final two rounds of the season next week, Azcona can climb into the top three, particularly with Ma Qing Hua and Yann Ehrlacher – currently second and third in the TCR World Ranking – not entered for the Jeddah Corniche Circuit event.

TCR Europe title winner Franco Girolami, who made his WTCR debut in Bahrain aboard a Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS, continues to top the TCR World Ranking. Click HERE for more information.

