With the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup heading to Saudi Arabia for the season-deciding races this weekend, here are 10 facts.

1: The WTCR is 106 races old following Race 2 at WTCR Race of Bahrain. Two drivers, Tom Coronel and Esteban Guerrieri, have made 105 starts, while Norbert Michelisz has started 104 times.

Ad

2: Esteban Guerrieri is the WTCR’s most successful driver in terms of race wins with the Honda-powered racer triumphing 10 times for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.

WTCR No lifting off November: WTCR 100 Club members ready for action in Saudi Arabia 13 HOURS AGO

3: Since the WTCR began in 2018 Gabriele Tarquini (once), Norbert Michelisz (once) and Yann Ehrlacher (twice) have taken the Drivers’ titles.

4: WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia is the second WTCR event to take place in the Middle East with Saudi Arabia the 18th county to host the series.

5: None of the drivers competing at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia have sampled the all-new Jeddah Corniche Circuit’s Short Track in competition.

6: The state-of-the-art venue on the banks of the Red Sea, which opened in 2021 and hosts Saudi Arabia’s Formula One Grand Prix, is the 23rd to stage the all-action WTCR.

7: Fourteen nationalities will have been represented in the WTCR this season with a further two represented by teams and two more by manufacturers to underline the WTCR’s global appeal.

8: Ahmed Bin Khanen will become the first driver from the Middle East to race in WTCR, although Mehdi Bennani was the series’ first Arabic driver having made his WTCR debut in 2018.

9: Dániel Nagy is the only all-season WTCR racer yet to take a WTCR race victory although he has finished second on one occasion and led at WTCR Race of Spain in June.

10: The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition is the Official Safety Car of the WTCR for a third season. Pedro Couceiro from Portugal is on driving duty at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia.

Photo:DPPI.net

WTCR No lifting off November: Angelie Krampitz WTCR Q&A 19 HOURS AGO