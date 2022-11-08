The WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup is the pinnacle of customer touring car racing and sits at the top of the TCR category ladder, with this week’s WTCR Race of Bahrain marking the series’ first visit to the Middle East and the penultimate event of the season.

Evolving from the FIA World Touring Car Championship ahead of 2018, WTCR is administered by the FIA and promoted by Discovery Sports Events. Experienced racers and young talents aiming for the top compete in turbocharged TCR cars from Audi, CUPRA, Honda and Hyundai. A Balance of Performance formula, sustainable biofuel from P1 Racing Fuels and tyres from Goodyear provide a level playing field. Power is capped at 360bhp, while speeds reach 260kph. Cost-control measures allow privateer teams with limited technical support from manufacturers to fight at the front.

Two practice sessions, a single three-stage qualifying session featuring two elimination periods, plus two sprint races are timetabled at all events, which enjoy extensive live global broadcasting. As well as the FIA Drivers’ and Teams’ titles, independent racers with no direct financial backing from a manufacturer are eligible for the WTCR Trophy.

The Goodyear #FollowTheLeader recognises the driver at the head of the title standings after each qualifying session or race. They are presented with the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader jacket and carry the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader yellow windscreen strip on their car until such time that they no longer top the points classification.

QUALIFYING EXPLAINEDQ1 runs for 20 minutes with the fastest 12 progressing to Q2. There’s just 10 minutes for drivers to battle for one of five places in the one-at-time Q3 shootout, where drivers get one flying lap in their pursuit of pole position. The fastest five in Qualifying, regardless of at what point they set their best lap or whether they progress to Q3 or not, are rewarded with points on a 10-8-6-4-2 scale.

HOW GRIDS ARE FORMEDThe Race 1 starting grid is determined by the results of Q3 (positions 1-5) and Q2 (positions 6-12) for the top 12 grid positions. The results from Q1 decide the remainder of the grid for Race 1, which lasts for 30 minutes plus one lap. For Race 2, grid positions 1-10 are occupied by the first 10 cars according to the final combined qualifying results but in reverse order, so the driver in P10 after Qualifying starts in pole position with the ninth fastest starting second and so on. Positions 11 and 12 are occupied by the cars from Q2 that are not in reverse order. The remainder of the grid is decided by the results of Q1 from positions 13 downwards. Race 2 runs for 25 minutes plus one lap.

POINTS ALLOCATION EXPLAINEDIn Race 1 drivers score points as follows: 1st = 30 points; 2nd = 23; 3rd = 19; 4th = 16; 5th = 14; 6th = 12; 7th = 10; 8th = 8; 9th = 7; 10th = 6; 11th = 5; 12th = 4; 13th = 3; 14th = 2; 15th = 1. Race 2 points ae scored as follows: 1st = 25 points; 2nd = 20; 3rd = 16; 4th = 13; 5th = 11; 6th = 10; 7th = 9; 8th = 8; 9th = 7; 10th = 6; 11th = 5; 12th = 4; 13th = 3; 14th = 2; 15th = 1. The fastest WTCR Trophy driver in Qualifying receives one point. Race points are allocated as follows: 1st = 10 points; 2nd = 8; 3rd: 5; 4th: 3; 5th: 1; Fastest lap: 1

COMPENSATION WEIGHT RULES EXPLAINEDThe Compensation Weight rules have been revised and simplified for 2022. All cars will carry zero kilograms of Compensation Weight at the first event of the season. For the second event the Compensation Weight for each model will be based on the best Qualifying time set during the previous event. From the third event the Compensation Weight will be based on the best Qualifying time set during either of the previous two events, rather than an average of the best two lap times out of three events, which was the case in 2021. It will mean the Compensation Weight will be quicker to update and therefore more responsive. In addition, the maximum Compensation Weight has been reduced from 60 to 40 kilograms to avoid significant contrasting performances from race to race and therefore make the performance levels of each brand even closer. The same Compensation Weight principles apply to race-by-race entries.

