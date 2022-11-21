The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is saluting Rob Huff after the British driver scored a record-extending 11th victory on the streets of Macau at the weekend.

Huff, who is the most successful racer in Macau Grand Prix history, won the first of two races that made up the MGM Macau Touring Car Cup.

Victory in Macau marked the continuation of a strong season for Huff following his capture of the WTCR Trophy driving a Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición.

Meanwhile, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit is revving up to host the season-deciding WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia from November 25-27.

