With just WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia remaining here’s a reminder of the provisional WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup standings after 16 rounds.
WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers provisional standings:Goodyear #FollowTheLeader: Mikel Azcona, 297 points
2 Néstor Girolami, 237 points
3 Nathanaël Berthon, 200 points
4 Rob Huff, 187 points
5 Norbert Michelisz, 179 points
WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams provisional standings:1 BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, 476 points
2 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 372 points
3 Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, 283 points
4 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 277 points
5 Zengő Motorsport, 251 points
WTCR Trophy provisional standings:1 Rob Huff, 124 points
2 Mehdi Bennani, 91 points
3 Tom Coronel, 87 points
4 Dániel Nagy (pictured), 46 points
5 Bence Boldizs, 7 points
Click HERE to view the full provisional standings
