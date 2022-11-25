Néstor Girolami will have every reason to be proud if he finishes runner-up to Mikel Azcona in the race to win the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title.

Girolami can still beat his Spanish rival to top honours but would essentially need a maximum haul of points at WTCT Race of Saudi Arabia this weekend and hope that Azcona fails to score in the season finale.

Ad

With 65 points up for grabs but a deficit of 60 points to recover, Girolami accepts “the title will be difficult to achieve” but is adamant that finishing second will still mark an excellent season both for he and his Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team.

WTCR No lifting off November: Catsburg hoping Jeddah’s WTCR layout will fix comeback issues 13 HOURS AGO

“We have to be realistic and say the title will be difficult to achieve, but I am proud that we have been able to take the fight to the final round of the season and we go into the weekend with an open mind,” said Girolami, a two-time winner in his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR. “ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport have operated at a really high level and we head to Jeddah believing there is every possibility to be in the battle for another victory, which would be a great way to end the season and to thank the team for their efforts, not just this season but throughout my time in the WTCR.”

WTCR No lifting off November: Why WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia means a return to Jeddah for happy Coronel 19 HOURS AGO