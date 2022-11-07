The WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup will join the FIA World Endurance Championship in shining a spotlight on the volunteer marshals and officials who give up their time, often without financial reward, to ensure motorsport happens.
November 12/13 has been designated FIA Volunteers and Officials Weekend and WTCR drivers will show their support to the men and women whose vital contribution should never be underestimated.
Throughout the weekend messages of thanks from drivers, team principals and senior officials will be broadcast on the Instagram account of the FIA Volunteers and Officials Commission (VOC), which can be followed HERE.
