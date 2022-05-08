Rob Huff admitted P13 in Qualifying for WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France at Circuit de Pau-Ville yesterday was as good as it could get following limited pre-season running.

After completing a late deal to remain with CUPRA-powered Zengő Motorsport for the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season, Huff and team-mate Dániel Nagy were starved of extensive preparation time for the new campaign.

Ad

“I have to say I’m pretty pleased with the qualifying,” said Huff, the 2012 FIA World Touring Car Championship winner. “I feel I got a lot out of the car, we made a big jump forward from the free practices.

WTCR WTCR Race 2 flash: Azcona wins after Michelisz and Tassi clash 2 HOURS AGO

“I feel I did a really good lap, certainly in the beginning, which immediately put us P3 and gave us a team a bit of hope. But the second set of tyres I had a bit of traffic, the third set of tyres I managed to equal my time but the fourth set was half a tenth quicker. But the car was on the edge and when you’re that on the edge you try to gain a little bit on particular corners where you think there’s a little bit left but then you end of losing three tenths and the lap has completely gone.

“We got the most out of it and to be P13 when two weeks ago we weren’t going to be here and having done one day of testing when everybody else has done 20 days, to be where we are is good, it’s not where we want to be and it’s not where we deserved to be but it’s where we are because that’s the way motorsport goes and the more prepared you are the better you are.”

While Huff will start Race 1 in P13, his Hungarian team-mate Nagy starts P17.

Pau Girolami leads Guerrieri in a Münnich Motorsport 1-2 in Pau-Ville 5 HOURS AGO