King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher was presented with a special Goodyear #FollowTheLeader jacket during last weekend’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup opener at Circuit de Pau-Ville.

The jacket is handed to the driver topping the provisional WTCR standings either after qualifying or a race but must be given to the next driver of the title lead changes hand.

However, the jacket Ehrlacher received during the WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France weekend is for the French Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver to keep in recognition of his back-to-back WTCR title triumph.

Goodyear’s Director Motorsport Business EMEA Ben Crawley was on hand to make the presentation.

