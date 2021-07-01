Jessica Bäckman tried but was unable to pass older brother Andreas as the Swedish siblings finished in formation in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Portugal last weekend.

It was the first time in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup that the Bäckmans had battled over points.



Andreas held firm to finish P15 for his first WTCR points with Jessica 1.779s behind in P16 driving an identical Goodyear-equipped, Target Competition-run Hyundai i30 N TCR.



“I had a quite good start,” said 23-year-old Jessica. “There were some incidents at the first corner so I could make up some positions. After the safety car I was behind my brother for the whole race. I tried to overtake him, but I didn’t really manage it. It was a good race, but I was still missing a bit of pace to catch the others.”



Jessica Bäckman was able to get one over on her brother in Race 2, however, when she finished one place ahead of her 25-year-old sibling in P16, after Andreas lost places during an opening-lap incident.



“I didn’t really have a good start in Race 2 so I didn’t take so many positions at the start,” the FIA Women in Motorsport supporter said. “But I managed to finish P16, I was second on the WTCR Trophy podium and second in WTCR Junior. I’m happy about my weekend since we are improving all the time. Thanks to the team.”

