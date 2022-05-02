Tom Coronel prepared for this weekend’s opening rounds of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in style by completing the Race 2 podium when the TCR Europe series got underway in Portugal last weekend.

Driving an Audi RS 3 LMS for Comtoyou Racing, Coronel followed up his eighth place in Race 1 on Saturday by finishing third in Race 2 yesterday (Sunday).

Franco Girolami, younger brother of multiple WTCR race winner Néstor Girolami, won Race 2 in another Comtoyou Audi after former WTCR racer Jack Young claimed victory in Race 1 driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR for Halder Motorsport.

“I had a good start, staying on the inside,” Coronel explained. “I got [Josh] Files straight away and then I had to attack [John] Filippi. Eventually, I was able to out-brake him, but at the end, I was having trouble with lots of understeer. Thankfully, I was able to defend and therefore I am going home with a trophy.”

Circuit de Pau-Ville hosts WTCR Clean Fuels For All Race of France from May 7-8 when Coronel will compete in a Goodyear-equipped Audi under the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport banner.

