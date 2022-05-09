Mehdi Bennani made an instant impact on his return to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, scoring points and topping the WTCR Trophy order in Race 1.

The Moroccan had been absent from the top-tier WTCR for two seasons but was back in action on the streets of Pau in a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS run by top Belgian team Comtoyou Racing.

After his Race 1 success at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France, Bennani said: “I think it’s a good comeback! I will expect for sure for better results and fight for the overall podium. My only goal and target is to fight for the overall title. It’s a good start, I wouldn’t say bad because I only had two hard tests with the car before coming and only a few laps with the [Goodyear] tyres that I am not used to. So my race wasn’t bad at all, but qualifying I’m still a bit lost with the pick of tyres. I hope to learn quick.”

Any hopes Bennani had of bettering his Race 1 P10 in Race 2 were dashed when he was caught up in the startline crash triggered by a collision between Hungarian drivers Norbert Michelisz and Attila Tassi.

“I had some space to brake, but the car on my side turned into me directly,” Bennani said. “All the suspension was broken, nothing I could do.”

