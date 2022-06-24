Yann Ehrlacher starts WTCR Race of Spain with his confidence restored following a tough start to the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season.

The King of WTCR following his 2021 title triumph, Ehrlacher had to wait until Race 1 at WTCR Race of Hungary earlier this month to land his first podium of the campaign.

With impressive performances in Qualifying and Race 2, Ehrlacher completed the Hungaroring weekend with 41 points and cut the gap to new Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Mikel Azcona to 18 points as a result.

“I closed the gap in Hungary and I have the confidence back, our pace is good,” said Ehrlacher. “This weekend will be difficult for us as we will carry more weight and the temperatures will be very high. It’s all about points, points and points. We need to keep pushing.”

