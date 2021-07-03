Frédéric Vervisch described WTCR Race of Portugal as a “difficult weekend”, despite adding to his points-scoring tally for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport.

Vervisch left Circuito do Estoril with a best result of P11 in Race 2 at the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped, second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS.



But, as a two-time WTCR race winner, the Belgian was by no means satisfied with his haul from Portugal.



“Portugal was a difficult weekend for us,” said Vervisch. “I had two good starts and could make up some places, so I was happy with that but after two laps I had no pace and was struggling to find the pace from the guys around me.



“We were P13 and P11 in the two races, so we were not unhappy, but we wanted more. We tried what we could and let’s see for the next one if we can find a better package and be more competitive in Aragón.”

WTCR Target missed but Girolami vows to “come back stronger” in WTCR 25 MINUTES AGO

WTCR Tarquini goes fourth in WTCR after stall avoidance AN HOUR AGO