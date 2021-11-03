ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport drivers Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi will look back to previous impressive performances in Italy as they prepare for WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup action at Adria International Raceway this weekend.

Portuguese ace Monteiro scored a double podium the last time Italy hosted FIA World Touring Car action at Monza in 2017. Hungarian hope Tassi, meanwhile, also has podium pedigree from his most recent race outing in Italy, courtesy of a third-place finish in a TCR Europe counter at Monza in 2018.



“It's very difficult to know what to expect at Adria, because even though we tested here earlier this year the conditions are bound to be very different,” said Monteiro. “It’s a completely different layout compared to Pau-Arnos, but some of the characteristics are the same in that it's another small and narrow track, and there is likely to be a heavy emphasis on traction. I felt the weekend in France was a positive step, even if that wasn't reflected in the results, so I hope we can continue that upturn in form over the final two [events] of the season.”



Team-mate Tassi added: “I think qualifying is going to be very important this weekend – especially for me, having had difficult sessions at the last two rounds. We're not expecting it to be an easy task either considering the layout, but I will be really pushing for this to put myself in the position to score the results I was able to show earlier this season. The stop-start nature of the track means we expect there to be quite a lot of demand on the brakes, so it will be important to get used to this early in practice; that won't be easy considering the grip will probably be quite low.”

