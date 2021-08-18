Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Jean-Karl Vernay has recalled past performances ahead of WTCR Race of Hungary.

Vernay, who pilots a Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR, tops the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup by eight points after six action-packed races.



He’s been an ever-present since the WTCR first visited the Hungaroring in 2018 and was a podium finisher there last season.



“I really like the track – you need to be smooth and carry the speed,” said the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team star. “I have always been quick there so I’m feeling quite positive about this event. Hopefully, we can continue the great results we’ve had and score important points. My target is to do the best I can in Qualifying. We’ll see where we are compared to the others in Qualifying and maybe play a bit more with 10th place to put us in a good position for Race 1’s reverse grid.”

WTCR Five Heroes of Hungary assemble as WTCR weekend approaches 8 HOURS AGO

WTCR Jessica Backman hoping familiar means fun in WTCR 10 HOURS AGO