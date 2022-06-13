Attila Tassi said he was “just disappointed” that he was not able to give the home fans the results he wanted to following a tough Hungaroring weekend for one of the rising stars of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The 22-year-old finished P14 in both races at WTCR Race of Hungary aboard his LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler Honda Civic Type R TCR.

“We have a margin to improve, I think that’s what we learned,” said Tassi. “It’s not the result we wanted after [Saturday’s] struggles, but I think considering the opportunities we had today this was pretty much as good as it would get, as tough as that is to say.

“The races were really hard and our pace – all of the Honda Civic Type R TCR drivers – was slow compared to the other brands, so we can definitely feel this 40kg compensation weight over a race distance.

“At home I wanted to perform the best possible way, but I’m really happy, proud and humbled to see all the fans who came here across the weekend. I’m just disappointed I was not able to give them the result I wanted.”

