PURE ETCR will feature on the same bill as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at MotorLand Aragón with series leader Mikel Azcona set to receive a hero’s welcome at Race SP, the second event of its inaugural season.

The 25-year-old, who will also be in action in the WTCR at his home track, was victorious at the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car event at Vallelunga in June to launch himself to the head of Drivers’ points table and put CUPRA X Zengő Motorsport on top of the Manufacturers’ points.



He won’t have it his own way though. Team-mate Mattias Ekström pushed him hardest at Vallelunga while Hyundai Motorsport N’s Jean-Karl Vernay is second in the standings - only five points behind - and the Frenchman’s team-mate Augusto Farfus was also a Battle winner.



Romeo Ferraris - M1RA achieved three Battle wins of their own in Italy with the new Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris.



Luca Filippi, Stefano Coletti and Oli Webb all chalked up victories with Filippi best-placed in the points table in fifth spot.



As Vallelunga proved, any one of the 12 superstar drivers has an excellent chance of being crowned King of the Weekend, with The Draw - which decides the starting positions for Round 1 - again likely to play a key role in the outcome.

