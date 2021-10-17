Mattias Ekström made history earlier today when he became PURE ETCR King of the Season, winning the world’s first all-electric touring car title in the most dramatic race of the season at Circuit Pau-Arnos, venue of WTCR Race of France.

The Swede started the DHL SuperFinal B, the last event of 2021, knowing that a top-five finish from pole position would be enough for the Drivers’ crown.



But that task looked impossible just seconds later as the CUPRA X Zengő Motorsport racer collided with fellow front-row starter Philipp Eng at the ultra-quick downhill first corner, spinning wildly across the track and in front of the pack and miraculously rejoining without being hit.



With his e-Racer suffering a puncture and a damaged floor, he returned to the pits for repairs; the mechanics from the Hungarian Zengő team replacing his left-rear wheel and sending him on his way a lap down.



But as Eng retired his Romeo Ferraris-M1RA Giulia ETCR, it meant that Ekström only needed to finish where he was to take the title; something he managed to do by just four points over Jean-Karl Vernay, who had earlier won the second of two WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup races.



At the front Vernay was unchallenged by team-mate Tom Chilton as he won – a result that gave him 72 points for the event and made him King of the Weekend for the first time.



Even better news for Hyundai Motorsport N was that Vernay’s team-mate and former WTCR racer Augusto Farfus – who had won DHL SuperFinal A – finished the weekend second overall to complete a one-two result for the South Korean brand – a score that made them the Winning Manufacturer for the first time.



CUPRA had earlier secured the Manufacturers’ title for the season with a third-place finish for WTCR ace Mikel Azcona – the third of Sunday’s title contenders – in SuperFinal A.



Sunday’s action brought down the curtain on the world’s first all-electric touring car series; a series that has featured events in five countries, produced 12 different Battle winners representing every Manufacturer that competed in the series, and woken up new legions of fans to the idea that electric cars can be fun, fast and ultra-spectacular.



For 2022 the series evolves into the FIA eTouring Car World Cup, promising even more action from some of the world’s greatest touring-car names in the most powerful cars ever produced for the category.



Xavier Gavory, PURE ETCR Series Director, said: “This last DHL SuperFinal wastheiconic image of the season; unpredictable, action-packed, dramatic… everything a touring car race should be, and with a happy ending for Mattias Ekström and CUPRA X Zengő Motorsport as the winners of the first Drivers’ and Teams’ titles and Jean-Karl Vernay Race FR in his home country with the French national anthem playing out during the celebrations. We can look forward to even more next year when we evolve into the FIA eTouring Car World Cup.”

