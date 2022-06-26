Mikel Azcona believes there’s plenty he can still to take away from his home rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at MotorLand Aragón today.

The Spaniard, who turned 26 yesterday, missed out on a shot at a second consecutive pole position in his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse-run Elantra N TCR.

However, by qualifying in eighth position, the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader is set to start Race 2 from third on the grid, one place behind his team-mate Norbert Michelisz.

Speaking following Saturday’s three-stage qualifying, Spaniard Azcona said: “I was very happy with my qualifying. The car was working fantastic, I was going to the limit with a very good feeling. But in the end we were struggling in the last sector with the top speed, so that was the maximum we could do. In the end top 10 in the reverse grid race is good, we are starting P3 which is great news with Norbi in second position. It’s a very good feeling to be here in Spain with the fans.”

