One of four drivers could become a triple winner at WTCR Race of Hungary, the fourth event of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup from August 21-22.
Of the nine WTCR races run so far at the Hungaroring, four drivers have taken two victories each.
With two counters timetabled on the 4.381-kilometre track this weekend, Yann Ehrlacher, Néstor Girolami, Esteban Guerrieri and Gabriele Tarquini are all firmly in contention to win for a third time in Hungary.
WTCR Race of Hungary previous winners
2020:
Race 1:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR
Race 2:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Race 3:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR
2019:
Race 1:Néstor Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR
Race 2:Néstor Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR
Race 3:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR
2018:
Race 1:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Honda Civic Type R TCR
Race 2:Rob Huff (GBR) Volkswagen Polo GTI TCR
Race 3:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR
