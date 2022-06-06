Hopes of Hungarian success in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup will rest on the shoulders of three star drivers when the series visits the Hungaroring next weekend (June 11-12).

Norbert Michelisz, the 2019 King of WTCR, joins rising talents Dániel Nagy and Attila Tassi in flying the Magyarország zászlaja at the 4.381-kilometre valley of speed, built for the 1986 Hungarian Grand Prix and a WTCR mainstay since the series was launched in 2018.

Michelisz, 37, is the elder statesmen of the trio, but his speed and desire have never been in question. Nagy, 24, had braced himself for a season on the sidelines until a phone call from Zoltán Zengő, the revered Hungarian talent-backer and team boss who gave Michelisz his big break back in 2005, handed him a late deal to contest a full WTCR season for the first time. Tassi, meanwhile, is the young gun of the group, albeit just two years Nagy’s junior.

Like Michelisz, Tassi is a WTCR race winner and lists a victory at the Hungaroring on his flourishing CV to boot. But their respective attempts to increase their WTCR winning were thwarted at the season-opening WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France last month when they collided within metres of charging off from the front row of the Race 2 grid.

Reflecting on the incident, Tassi, who drives a Honda Civic Type R TCR for LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, said: “The past is the past, it’s happened and we go forward, fighting harder for better results. Immediately after the incident Norbi came to me and apologised. Obviously it doesn’t bring back the results and the points but we both lost. That’s racing, obviously we are good friends, I’ve raced in his team and we’ve known each other for so long so I never had a doubt we won’t speak again. But it happened, it was unlucky, he made a mistake, he didn’t see me, it’s in the game, it’s just a pity we both got into it and it was him and me.”

BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver Michelisz was quick to hold his hands up for the clash of the countrymen, adding: “Unfortunately, I made a mistake. My start was average, I started to turn for Turn 1 and we touched. It was unfortunate. It was not the way to start the season. You need to learn from mistakes that you make.”

For his part in the incident Michelisz will line up for Race 1 at the Hungaroring with a six-place grid penalty. Ordinarily a reason for pessimism but the Hyundai Elantra N TCR-driving Michelisz is keen to remain positive. “It’s really something I would want to avoid but, in the end, I don’t know how much it will affect my race weekend. I am sure Race 1 will be very tricky because of this but many things can happen. It’s unfortunate and I am really sad but I will still try to do my best. I hope to take a home win but many things will need to come together.”

Nagy has yet to transfer his big potential into a WTCR race victory, but he did come close when he took part as a wildcard in 2018. Back then, Nagy pushed current team-mate Rob Huff for top spot, eventually taking second place for the M1RA team, which was actually co-founded by Michelisz.

“It’s funny because I was fighting with Rob a couple of years ago for the race victory when I was a wildcard driver,” said Nagy, whose first visits to the Hungaroring were as a fan in the grandstands. “I know the circuit and I was normally performing well there so I just want to enjoy it and chase that first victory which won’t be easy because the level is so, so high and it will be challenging.”

HUFF HOLDS WTCR TROPHY ADVANTAGE AT ‘HOME’ RACE

CUPRA-powered Rob Huff, the winner of the 2012 FIA World Touring Car Championship, heads the provisional WTCR Trophy standings for home team Zengő Motorsport. The category for independent racers with no financial backing from a manufacturer, was introduced in 2020 and lists Jean-Karl Vernay and Gilles Magnus as its title winners. Huff won the category in Race 2 at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France after Mehdi Bennani had triumphed in the opening counter for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport. Click HERE for the provisional WTCR Trophy standings.

THE WTCR IN SHORT

The WTCR, which is broadcast in more than 185 countries, is the pinnacle of customer touring car racing and sits at the top of the TCR category ladder. Evolving from the FIA World Touring Car Championship, the WTCR is administered by the FIA and promoted by Discovery Sports Events.

Five car brands, Audi, CUPRA, Honda, Hyundai and Lynk & Co, are represented through their customer racing departments, while eight teams, all using Goodyear tyres and sustainable fuel from German company P1 Racing Fuels have signed up to pursue more FIA World Touring Car gold in 2022.

As well as coveted FIA world titles for drivers and teams, independent racers with no financial backing from a manufacturer are eligible for the WTCR Trophy. Meanwhile, a Balance of Performance formula helps to maintain a level playing field. Engine power is capped at 360bhp with speeds reaching 260kph.

The Goodyear #FollowTheLeader recognises the driver at the head of the standings after each qualifying session or race. They wear the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader jacket and carry the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader yellow windscreen strip on their car until such time that they no longer top the points classification.

WTCR RACE OF HUNGARY ESSENTIALS

Rounds: 5 and 6 of 20

Date: June 11-12

Venue: Hungaroring

Location: Location: 2146 Mogyoród, Versenypálya 0222/2/3/6, Hungary

Track length: 4.381 kilometres

Race 1 distance: 30 minutes + 1 lap

Race 2 distance: 25 minutes + 1 lap

WTCR qualifying lap record: Rob Huff (CUPRA Leon Competición)

1m51.528s (141.4kph), 21/08/21

WTCR race lap record: Norbert Michelisz (Hyundai i30 N TCR)

1m53.620s (138.8kph), 18/10/20

In 100 words: Located less than 20 kilometres northeast of Budapest, the Hungaroring is famed for hosting the first Formula One grand prix behind the old Iron Curtain in 1986. Ever-present on the F1 calendar since, the Hungaroring has also become a popular venue for World Touring Car racing, particularly since the emergence of Norbert Michelisz as a local hero and especially following his pole-to-flag victory in 2015. Resurfaced for 2016 with re-profiled kerbing to boot, the track blends tight turns and fast sweeps while its valley location makes for an initial descent before a climb back up to the high-speed Turn 4.

Timetable:

Saturday June 1109h15-10h00: Free Practice 1 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

13h10-13h40: Free Practice 2 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

15h35-15h55: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

16h00-16h10: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

16h20-16h35: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

Sunday June 1211h20: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

12h00 (approx.): Race 1 podium

16h45: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

17h20 (approx.): Race 2 podium

How to watch? Full details coming soon at: Full details coming soon at: https://www.fiawtcr.com/watch-us/

WTCR Race of Hungary winners 2021:Race 1: Gilles Magnus (BEL) Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2: Santiago Urrutia (URY) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

WTCR Race of Hungary winners 2020: Race 1: Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2: Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 3: Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

WTCR Race of Hungary winners 2019: Race 1: Néstor Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2: Néstor Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 3: Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

WTCR Race of Hungary winners 2018: Race 1: Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2: Rob Huff (GBR) Volkswagen Polo GTI TCR

Race 3: Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup all-season entry list 2022#5 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

#9 Attila Tasi (HUN) LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#11 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#12 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#16 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#17 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#18 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#25 Mehdi Bennani (MAR) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#29 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#33 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#55 Ma Qing Hua (CHN) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#68 Yann Ehrlacherr (FRA) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#79 Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

#86 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#96 Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

#99 Dániel Nagy (HUN) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

#100 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

As well as 16 race winners, 11 nationalities will be represented by the drivers with a further two represented by teams and two more by manufacturers to underline the WTCR’s global appeal.

WTCR FORMAT REFRESHER

Same Qualifying format but allocation of points tweakedThe three-phase Qualifying (Q1, Q2, Q3) elimination format remains unchanged but how points are awarded is all-new for 2022.

From this year, the fastest five drivers in Qualifying, regardless of at which point they set their best lap or whether they progress to Q3 or not, will be rewarded with points on a 10-8-6-4-2 scale.

The change will encourage drivers to push for fast lap times in each phase of Qualifying and avoid the temptation to adopt a strategic approach by trying to secure 10th place in Q2, which comes with pole position for the partially-reversed-grid race.

Race 1 is the big one, Race 2 the partially-reversed onePreviously the partially-reversed-grid race, drivers in Race 1 will line up for action according to the combined Qualifying results and compete for 30 minutes plus one lap (35 minutes plus one lap on street circuits in the event of the safety car being deployed). The top seven finishers will get more points than previously with drivers scoring as follows:

1st = 30 points; 2nd = 23; 3rd = 19; 4th = 16; 5th = 14; 6th = 12; 7th = 10; 8th = 8; 9th = 7; 10th = 6; 11th = 5; 12th = 4; 13th = 3; 14th = 2; 15th = 1

Race 2 becomes the partially-reversed-grid race with fans entertained for 25 minutes plus one lap (or 30 minutes plus one lap if there’s a safety car intervention on a street track). Points will be scored as follows:

1st = 25 points; 2nd = 20; 3rd = 16; 4th = 13; 5th = 11; 6th = 10; 7th = 9; 8th = 8; 9th = 7; 10th = 6; 11th = 5; 12th = 4; 13th = 3; 14th = 2; 15th = 1

How grids are formed reminderThe Race 1 starting grid will be determined by the final results of Q3 (positions 1-5) and Q2 (positions 6-12) for the top 12 grid positions. The results from Q1 will decide the remainder of the Race 1 grid.

For Race 2, grid positions 1-10 will be occupied by the first 10 cars according to the final combined qualifying results but in reverse order. Positions 11 and 12 will be occupied by the cars from Q2 that are not in reverse order. The remainder of the grid will be decided by the results of Q1 from positions 13 downwards.

Race lengths increased and timed in minutes, not measured in kilometresRace 1 will run for 30 minutes plus one lap with Race 2 running for 25 minutes plus one lap. For street races, should the safety car be deployed, Race 1 will be automatically extended to 35 minutes plus one lap, with Race 2 increased to 30 minutes plus one lap. The aim is to lengthen the duration of each race by two laps to provide competitors with more valuable track time.

Repair Time extendedThe opportunity for refuelling, repairs and set-up changes between races has been extended to a minimum of 60 minutes from the previous 20. The increase will give teams more opportunity to repair damage from Race 1 in a less intense manner or switch to a set-up that might enhance car performance for Race 2 and increase the chance of winning.

With more time to ready cars for the weekend’s second race, drivers will be more inclined to push harder in Race 1, with better racing the underlying objective.

Compensation Weight rules revisedThe Compensation Weight rules have been revised and simplified for 2022. All cars will carry zero kilograms of Compensation Weight at the first event of the season. For the second event the Compensation Weight for each model will be based on the best Qualifying time set during the previous event. From the third event the Compensation Weight will be based on the best Qualifying time set during either of the previous two events, rather than an average of the best two lap times out of three events, which was the case in 2021. It will mean the Compensation Weight will be quicker to update and therefore more responsive.

In addition, the maximum Compensation Weight has been reduced from 60 to 40 kilograms to avoid significant contrasting performances from race to race and therefore make the performance levels of each brand even closer. The same Compensation Weight principles apply to race-by-race entries.

WTCR FAST TALK: DRIVERS ON HUNGARORING

Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse / Hyundai Elantra N TCR): “It’s always special to race in front of the Hungarian fans, it’s a very special atmosphere and very special memories connect me to this circuit. It’s where my career started, it’s where I enjoyed some of the most beautiful memories in my professional career. It’s an event I always enjoy a lot and I expect a lot of people to come to watch. Every year you have many things happening on the track at the Hungaroring. You have very tight action after the start, with side-by-side driving through Turns 1, 2, 3 and 4. You have a lot of overtaking possibilities there and even if it’s not always possible to overtake, it’s not always about just overtaking at the Hungaroring. The circuit is perfect for close racing and it always provides close, action-packed racing. For me this is the reason why the Hungaroring is always exciting and it’s always a good place to go and watch.”

Yvan Muller (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co / Lynk & Co 03 TCR): “Our car is good everywhere and we are capable to be on the podium of course and probably be not far away from the victory. But it depends on the temperature. The hot conditions that we can expect are always more complicated for the tyres, for brakes and, of course, for the driver and there is more stress on the car in general. It would be nice to get a good result because, at the moment, we are not leading and are quite a lot of points behind the Hondas and we are behind the Hyundais as well so it would be nice to be at the front and take some points.”

Dániel Nagy (Zengő Motorsport / CUPRA Leon Competición): “The race in Hungary is, for sure, special but I think it’s special for all the drivers because the atmosphere we have with all the fans is really something. But to be Hungarian and racing at that event is even bigger. I have been following all the touring car action at the Hungaroring from the beginning, first from the grandstands as a fan, then I was there in the support races and now it’s like the fifth time to be part of the Hungarian touring car event at international level, so I am really looking forward to meet all the fans, the friends and the family. It’s also the home event for Zengő Motorsport and I really want to perform well for them.”

Attila Tassi (LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler / Honda Civic Type R TCR): “I wouldn’t say it brings pressure but when you are racing at home you want to perform at your best level possible. I hope to see a lot of spectators because that’s an extra motivation for me to race in front of the home crowd and to perform as we can. In the last years my home race weekends were not ideal all the way from FP1 to Race 2 but I hope this year it will be different and we can fight for really good results and really strong points. Bad luck was the main reason for this but we have adapted and learned from what happened in the past. I haven’t won in the WTCR at the Hungaroring yet but I have done it in TCR International and it was amazing, to win both races at home. I remember last year when I won my first WTCR race [at Estoril in Portugal] it already felt really special so I cannot imagine what it can be like at home and with the home crowd there. It’s a dream and it’s the goal.”

MAGNIFICENT MAGNUS: BELGIAN ON HIS BREAKTHROUGH WTCR WINGilles Magnus took a breakthrough victory at WTCR Race of Hungary last season. This is what it meant to the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver.

“It was a big relief I have to say. When I knew I was starting on pole I had a good feeling because this is a track where you need downforce and starting in front is a big advantage for sure. But you have still got to nail the start because it’s a long way to the first corner, so for me that was the crucial moment. We did that very well and afterwards it was just managing [the lead]. I was lucky to have Fred [Vervisch] just behind me, he defended for me very well so I have to thank him for the good team work. We deserved this result after being second many times.”

DID YOU KNOW?*WTCR race distances have been changed for 2022 with Race 1 scheduled for 30 minutes + 1 lap and Race 2 for 25 minutes + 1 lap.

*Esteban Guerrieri is the WTCR’s most successful driver in terms of race wins with the Honda-powered driver triumphing 10 times for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.

*Twelve drivers won WTCR races during a wide-open 2021 season with all five customer racing brands winning more than once.

*Yann Ehrlacher is the only two-time winner of the WTCR title. Meanwhile, his uncle and Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team-mate Yvan Muller won the FIA World Touring Car Championship four times.

*The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition as the Official Safety Car of the WTCR for a third season.

HOW THEY STAND?

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers provisional standingsGoodyear #FollowTheLeader: Néstor Girolami, 49 points

2 Mikel Azcona, 43 points

3 Esteban Guerrieri, 42 points

4 Santiago Urrutia, 36 points

5 Ma Qing Hua, 30 points

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams provisional standings1 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 91 points

2 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 51

3 BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, 50

4 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 43

5 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 34

WTCR Trophy provisional standings1 Rob Huff, 17 points

2 Tom Coronel, 13

3 Dániel Nagy, 12

4 Mehdi Bennani, 11

Click HERE to view the full provisional standings

