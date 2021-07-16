Santiago Urrutia took a win, two seconds and a third from the six WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup races at MotorLand Aragón last season.

But a “mistake” in Qualifying restricted the Uruguayan’s return to a weekend best of P12 in Race 1 in his Goodyear-equipped Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



"It was a difficult weekend and I am unhappy with that I could not bring more points,” said Urrutia, who retired from Race 2. “The mistake in qualifying was the big issue as we were not that quick in the races.”



Although 24-year-old left MotorLand Aragón without the results he’d been working towards, his team-mate Thed Björk finished second in Race 2, while Urrutia remains in the title hunt in fourth position after six races.



“I am glad for Thed who took a podium and good points for the team. Now we focus on the next one and see if we can improve," added Urrutia, who is seven points behind fellow Lynk & Co-powered racer Yvan Muller.

