Exclusive behind-the-scenes content, race clips, driver interviews and more are now available at the all-new FIA WTCR Recast Channel.

Launched today (June 15) the subscription-free, live and on-demand streaming platform offers the ultimate fan experience during the 2022 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, which delivered two action-packed races at the Hungaroring in Hungary last weekend.

WTCR promoter Discovery Sports Events has joined forces with Recast to provide this exciting new fan service with WTCR race winner Tom Coronel pledging to “show people the things they don’t normally see”.

The Dutch driver, who competes in a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS for Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, will join several of his on-track rivals, including Esteban Guerrieri and Yann Ehrlacher, the King of WTCR following his 2021 title triumph, in creating exclusive content for the WTCR’s Recast Channel at each round of the series for fans to access.

Fans can also stream onboard camera sequences plus exclusive footage from leading WTCR teams, as well as highlights of each race.

The launch of the Discovery Sports Events’ FIA WTCR Recast Channel marks the latest major high-profile Channel to join Recast, which has built an impressive portfolio of publishers within sport and esports, with fans from around the world streaming affordable content every day across the platform’s 150 Channels.

It follows on from the announcement last month confirming action from this season’s WTCR will be broadcast in 185 countries via agreements with 24 broadcasters.

Jean-Baptiste Ley, WTCR Director, Discovery Sports Events, said: “Recast's unique platform will allow us to give WTCR fans even greater control and access to the series, including exclusive driver-generated content and the best trackside action and commentary. Utilising Recast's flexible functionality to align with our existing broadcasting agreements, we look forward to bringing the best WTCR content to new and existing global markets.”

Andy Meikle, Recast Founder and CEO hailed the beginning of a significant alliance with Discovery Sports Events. He said: “Together we're giving fans greater access to the sport they love in an affordable and flexible way and bringing them even closer to the heart of the action.”

Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver Tom Coronel said: “I want fans to go behind the scenes at WTCR events and they’ll see me being myself in my Tommy style. The content won’t just be about the racing but about my race car, the engine, the mechanics, the travel. They’ll get to understand what I do at race events from walking to the track from the hotel and what I have to eat. I’m going to show people the things they don't normally see and I'm very excited to show fans on Recast as much content as possible during race weekends.”

Recast, which is currently in beta and available in 88 countries, has already secured £15 million (€17.5 million) investment from some of the biggest names in sport, business and venture capital.

Find all the FIA WTCR content at FIA WTCR Recast Channel HERE . To find out more about Recast, visit the website

