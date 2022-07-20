Gilles Magnus is returning to the scene of one of the performances that marked him out as a touring car star when he contests WTCR Race of Italy at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi this weekend.

Magnus was selected to represent Belgium in the inaugural FIA Motorsport Games at Vallelunga in 2019 where he chased a gold medal in the Touring Car Category.

Despite finishing third and first in the two races, the Audi-powered driver had to settle for the silver medal, an impressive achievement nevertheless.

Following that performance, Magnus stepped up to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for the 2020 season with Comtoyou Team Audi Sport and won the FIA Junior Driver Title.

He then took a breakthrough race victory in 2021 as well as the WTCR Trophy title, before gaining official Audi Sport driver status for this season and scoring his second outright victory at WTCR Race of Spain last month.

“I really like the track, even though we’re using a different layout than we did in 2019 when I was there for the FIA Motorsport Games,” said Magnus. “I remember it was a nice track and the atmosphere was really cool for that event. For me it was a positive weekend, we could have won the event although I did win the second race so it was good memories and it’s always nice to head back to a track where you’ve had good experiences.”

Looking ahead to WTCR Race of Belgium, Magnus continued: “I’m sure the shorter track will still be very cool and also it’s cool to be in Italy, it’s a country I like a lot and it will be nice to be close to Rome. If you have good memories of a track it’s nice to head back rather than heading back to a track where you’ve had an awful weekend. This puts me in a better mood.

“It will be a tough weekend with the 40 kilos and it’s not a track that’s so quick so it might be tough for the characteristics of our car. I expect a hard weekend but, like always, a top 10 in qualifying can change everything.”

Photo:TCR-series.com

