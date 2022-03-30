Cyan Racing has unveiled a refreshed livery for its Lynk & Co-powered WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title challenge in 2022.

The Swedish squad’s five Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCRs will “feature a carefully evolved version of the iconic Cyan blue and yellow livery that has been carried by the team for over a decade, including five stripes that represent the five consecutive world titles of Cyan Racing”, an announcement from the company read.



It continued: “The blue and yellow colour combination [will] also carry a proud Swedish racing heritage, dating back to the beginning of the 20th century”.



Cyan Racing used its multi-day test at the Hungaroring, venue of WTCR Race of Hungary in June, to launch its new look and confirm its respective driver line-ups and car numbering for the 2022 WTCR title chase, which is set to begin at Circuit de Pau-Ville in France from May 7-8, as follows:



Cyan Racing Lynk & Co

68: Yann Ehrlacher (France)

100: Yvan Muller (France)



Cyan Performance Lynk & Co

11: Thed Björk (Sweden)

12: Santiago Urrutia (Uruguay)

55: Ma Qing Hua (China)

