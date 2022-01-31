The entry period for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is underway following the opening of registrations for the all-action series today (January 31).





To be eligible for WTCR points, each team must enter two cars, but a third entry per team can be added for a driver eligible for the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title, if the driver is female or if the team uses a car from a brand with at least five full-season cars entered. Follow this link to register for the WTCR online:



Drivers and teams can also compete on a race-by-race basis with entries required at least 14 days prior to the event they are taking part in, although they won’t be eligible for WTCR points. Click



The 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is set to fire up at Autodrom Most, venue of WTCR Race of Czech Republic from April 9-10.



ESSENTIAL LINKS:



Online registrations:https://registrations.fia.com/wtcr



Race-by-race entries:https://www.fiawtcr.com/race-by-race-entries/



WTCR Trophy:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-trophy/



WTCR 2022 overview:https://www.fiawtcr.com/about-2/



WTCR 2022 calendar:https://www.fiawtcr.com/calendar/ Prospective teams planning to contest the full season have until Monday February 28 to submit their entries for the 2022 campaign, which is set to total 20 races over 10 weekends.To be eligible for WTCR points, each team must enter two cars, but a third entry per team can be added for a driver eligible for the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title, if the driver is female or if the team uses a car from a brand with at least five full-season cars entered. Follow this link to register for the WTCR online: https://registrations.fia.com/wtcr Drivers and teams can also compete on a race-by-race basis with entries required at least 14 days prior to the event they are taking part in, although they won’t be eligible for WTCR points. Click HERE for more information on race-by-race entries.The 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is set to fire up at Autodrom Most, venue of WTCR Race of Czech Republic from April 9-10.

Ad

WTCR Event guide 2022: WTCR Race of Hungary YESTERDAY AT 05:08

WTCR WTCR’s season-opening winners 29/01/2022 AT 05:01