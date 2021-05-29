Esteban Guerrieri returns to the scene of one of his greatest overtakes in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup on the Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5.

Driving a Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR, the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport completed a dramatic around-the-outside move on Yvan Muller for the lead in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Germany in September 2020.The move was so good that it was chosen as the WTCR’s nomination for the #FIAActionoftheYear video vote last season.Describing the move, Argentine Guerrieri said: “I remember finding myself analysing the data from 2019, doing my homework. And I knew that corner, Aremberg, was a grippy one in the wet. So, I just sent it when Yvan closed the door on the inside, I went around the outside deep in the braking and side by side, getting some wheelspin on the exit and over the kerb. But it was one of those moves that needed to be done if my intention obviously was to win the race, which in the end paid off so very pleased with that one.”Follow this link to watch Guerrieri's brilliant WTCR pass:Eurosport Events