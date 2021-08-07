The Honda Civic Type R TCR was the car to beat in Qualifying at WTCR Race of Hungary on October 17, 2020. A sensational performance ended with the four Münnich Motorsport entries filling the top four places in the Q3 shootout.

Esteban Guerrieri was fastest for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport after also going quickest in Q1 followed by ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport’s Attila Tassi and their respective team-mates Néstor Girolami and Tiago Monteiro, who placed fourth and third in the final Q3 order.



Mikel Azona was second fastest in Q1 for home team Zengő Motorsport but his bid for a first DHL Pole Position in Q3 was scuppered by a mix-up as he prepared to head out onto the 4.381-kilometre Hungaroring in his Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición TCR.



Azcona was the first of the top five to run in Q3, but the CUPRA driver stopped at the end of the pitlane due to confusion within his team over when he could take to the fast lane to head to the pit exit. By the time he reached the exit lights, they had agonisingly turned to red for Azcona and he was unable to attempt a lap. “I don’t know what happened,” the dejected Azcona said at the time.



That meant Tassi was effectively the first to run and set a time of 2m06.267s. Then it was Monteiro’s turn, but the Portuguese could only manage a time that was 0.635s slower than the Hungarian.



Girolami took his turn but he also didn't have the pace to challenge Tassi’s provisional pole. In fact, he was also slower than Monteiro.



Guerrieri, who had been fastest in both free practice sessions and in Q1, was the last to run. With a time of 2m05.705s he snatched the Race 3 DHL pole by 0.562s to complete a Honda 1-2-3-4 ahead of Tassi, Monteiro and Girolami.



“I’m very happy for all four Honda drivers,” Guerrieri said after his sensational Qualifying charge. “I’m really pleased how the ALL-INKL team worked today.”



And the Honda-powered success would continue into Sunday with Guerrieri and Girolami first and third in Race 1 before Guerrieri headed home a Honda podium lockout in Race 3 ahead of Monteiro and Girolami.

WTCR WTCR aces head to Copenhagen for PURE ETCR’s Race DK YESTERDAY AT 07:38

WTCR Pick one from four: Lynk & Co-powered drivers well placed in WTCR title battle 05/08/2021 AT 04:10