It’s Australian Grand Prix time and to mark the return of the FIA Formula One World Championship Down Under today (April 10), FIAWTCR.com is looking back to September 2020 when Dylan O’Keeffe made his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup debut.

O’Keeffe joined Vuković Motorsport for WTCR Race of Belgium at Circuit Zolder and impressed by finishing P13 and P12 in the two races driving a Goodyear-equipped Renault Mégane RS TCR as team-mate to British driver Jack Young.









Competing as a wildcard, O’Keeffe wasn’t eligible for WTCR points, but he nevertheless made his mark on the series during his one-off appearance.

