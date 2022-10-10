Max Verstappen is not only a two-time winner of the FIA Formula One World Championship following his victory in the Japanese Grand Prix yesterday*, he’s also a self-confessed fan of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Verstappen was at his home circuit of Zandvoort for the Jumbo Racedagen back in May 2028 to perform demo runs in a Red Bull Formula One car and make several public appearances.

Ad

During his visit to the Race 2 grid, Verstappen offered words of support to Dutch WTCR regular Tom Coronel (pictured) and Prince Bernhard van Oranje, who was competing as a wildcard entrant on the circuit he owns.

WTCR The WTCR Trio with Tom Coronel A DAY AGO

“I said already after the first two [Jumbo Racedagen] events we should create a big event around it as well, not just demonstration laps and of course for the WTCR joining this event is great and I really enjoy watching it as well,” Verstappen told WTCR reporter Alexandra Legouix at the time. “I really enjoy this weekend. It’s great to see and they also stay for every single series. They’re just very passionate about racing in general.”

*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

WTCR The WTCR Trio with Nestor Girolami YESTERDAY AT 10:04