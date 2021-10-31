Adria International Raceway might be gearing up to host the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for the first time next week. But back in 2007 the track was the venue for the FIA European Touring Car Cup.

That year, the ETCC was decided over one weekend with Adria hosting two races on October 28. The packed entry was split into two categories, Super 2000, Super Production and Super 1600. Dane Michel Nykjær topped the points after finishing second and first in the two races. Sweden’s Tomas Engström won Race 1 but could do no better than fourth in the second counter.

