In May 2020, Martin Haven, the voice of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, interviewed Gabriele Tarquini for the WTCR Fast Talkpodcast series presented by Goodyear.

For more than two hours, Tarquini, who earlier today announced his retirement from full-time driving, talked about his career from the very start, through his time in Formula One and his subsequent capture of two FIA World Touring Car titles.“When I was a baby my father was running a fuel station and beside it there was a small go-kart track,” Tarquini said. “When I was five or six, I start playing with these small karts. The fire start, it was a passion. I loved these small machines and the love never ended, it’s still there.“But [before the final WTCC race in 2009] I spoke to my family just before leaving for Macau that probably, if I win the title, I will stop racing because it’s the best moment and I have no [drive] for next season. It’s the world title I tried to catch for a long time and I cannot ask any more from my racing career. After the tough race with the big accidents, being in hospital with the car completely broken, I won the title.“Okay, I didn’t have a seat for the next year because it was the last race of the SEAT manufacturer team, but I was still competitive, still enjoying racing, I made a fantastic season and I didn’t want to stop. It was my life and, in the press [conference], I didn’t mention about this idea to stop.”Click HERE for part one and here’s a guide of what’s in store:Father’s business fuels the passionKarting career starts in Rome aged 12 in 1974Luck leads to single-seater move thanks to a generous donorBack to school to get a racing licenceStunning Caffi, Larini in Formula 2 shootout to land shock Formula 3000 chanceA dream comes true on the back of limited Formula 3 experienceFirst time in Formula 3000, first time at Silverstone but in second free practiceSpinning and finishing fifth in the rainOn a charge with front-row start at ThruxtonFirst podium at Estoril one day before Senna takes maiden Formula One victoryCrazy times in CuraçaoImpressive form leads to Le Mans 24 Hours debut in the darkCarrying on Formula 3000 with year-old Coloni MarchBecoming a man after meeting Enzo Ferrari – the man who knew everything!Discussing Ferrari test drive possibilitiesFirst chance to earn a wage in the first World Touring Car ChampionshipFrom school to San Marino Grand Prix in second OsellaImpossible to qualify but called up to race after Piquet crashesSecond chance in Formula One with ColoniGiant-killing exploits with Coloni leads to late call from AGS for 1989Going on a diet to land the Formula One drive that never happened with FirstMy best race ever at the 1989 Monaco Grand PrixRecruited for Italian Super Touring thanks to Formula One skillsA new approach with guiding light Jacques LaffiteToo many accidents and not many friends in touring carsNew-for-1992 Fondmetal gives false hopeGiving up on Formula One and focusing on touring carsThe Alfa Romeo adventure beginsBritish Touring Car Championship-bound and a shock to the systemThe secret behind the 155’s successDream start turns to a nightmare as cheating accusations startQuitting, returning and winning in the BTCCReturning to provide a helping hand in 1995Gabriele Rumi steps in to ensure unlikely but unhappy Formula One return in 1995Click HERE for part two and here’s a reminder of what was said:Joining forces with JAS Motorsport for 1996 but not entirely happyWorking with Alessandro MarianiScoring Alfa Romeo’s first ITC victory at SilverstoneBack to the BTCC… but with Honda after talks with Volvo and Frank WilliamsHeading to German STW with JAS and Honda in 1998Second best to a famous team-mate Tom KristensenHonda-powered return to the BTCC in 2000 but keen on European actionNine wins, 14 podiums but no title in Europe in 2001Quiet times and thoughts of retirement after Honda’s change of plan pre-2002European champion by a point in 2003From last to first at Monza as Alex Zanardi returns to racing in front of 70,000 fansTight at the top in 2004 ETCC but no title defenceDiscovering Andy PriaulxLooking for other opportunities in the WTCCJaime Puig’s passion prompts SEAT switch for 2006Clever management leads to strong team spirit via a toss of a coinBattling Yvan Muller to become world championStopping but not stopping after 2009 WTCC title triumphDreaming to be back behind the wheel with the passion still burning insideStill able to fight and winFrom privateer to factory driver with Honda after meeting and money memoriesA power struggle at HondaNew TC1 era means new car, new engine at short notice and no time to testWinning not pictured in 2015 as engine problems persistHard to accept job loss over breakfastDetermined not to stop racingA very good, human experience at LADAScoring a ‘home’ win in Russia during the “best season ever” for LADAParty time after winning in the wetExploring new opportunities after LADA exit means the WTCC door is closedReunited with Andrea Adamo at HyundaiDeveloping a winner from scratchNew hope amid WTCC worriesFeeling the future with TCR rulesThe call from Honda in 2017 for a rapid rain-hit run at NingboStanding ovation from HondaStarting a new era in Marrakech in 2018The advantage disappears but the title is still achievedBig competition, small difference in performanceBeing clever is keyNo more racing for the big deal as approach changesHappy for NorbiHappiness is behind the wheel of a racing car