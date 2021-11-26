Gabriele Rizzo wants drivers Norbert Michelisz and Gabriele Tarquini to finish the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car cup season on a high.

The BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Team Principal believes it would be the perfect send-off for Italian legend Tarquini, who is retiring from full-time competition after WTCR VTB Race of Russia.



“We have the chance to finish on a high in the final round of the season in Russia,” Rizzo said. “It is the home event for our historical main sponsor LUKOIL, thanking them with an important result is the goal of the whole team. Ultimately, we want to end 2021 on a positive result and give Gabriele the send-off he deserves. Our focus in on extracting the full potential of the Hyundai Elantra N TCR; we know we have the package to compete for podiums and victories.”



Like team-mate Michelisz, Sochi Autodrom is unchartered territory for Tarquini: “It will feel completely different for me as my last ever WTCR race. After three small circuits, we are back to a longer track and it will be nice to drive Sochi Autodrom. I have never competed there in the past, so I’m studying a lot of onboard videos from previous events there to prepare for this race. I will enjoy this circuit a lot, and my target is to score a podium at my final ever race.”

