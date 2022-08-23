BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Team Principal Gabriele Rizzo has underlined the importance of teamwork as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup heads into its summer break.

The title-winning Italian squad completed the WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst weekend earlier this month with a 57-point advantage as it bids to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams for the first time.

Mikel Azcona, meanwhile, tops the Drivers’ standings by 35 points in a BRC-run Hyundai Elantra N TCR as further proof of the team’s achievements so far in 2022.

And Rizzo used his post-WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst summary to praise the efforts of all the individuals and organisations behind the team’s run of WTCR success this season.

“We are entering the summer break looking at a few long-awaited days of rest, and I would like to give my thanks specifically to all the people that are not here but have a role in this success,” said Rizzo. “To Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing staff for their incredible support and to our top management and all our colleagues in our company that follow and support us with extraordinary competence and passion. This, as much as our job at the event, make these results possible.”

