One of the most successful and longest-serving FIA World Touring Car drivers is back on the WTCR title trail in 2021 following confirmation that Rob Huff will join Zengő Motorsport for the upcoming season.

Huff, the winner of the FIA World Touring Car Championship in 2012, completed the 2019 WTCR season with 350 World Touring Car starts and 31 race wins to his name. He will drive a Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición for the race-winning Hungarian team, which is also represented by Mikel Azcona, Bence Boldizs and Jordi Gené.



The British driver was on the grid when the WTCC was revived for the 2005 season and has been ever-present in FIA World Touring Car racing thereafter, apart from 2020 when he switched his focus to winning the prestigious TCR Scandinavia Touring Car Championship (STCC).



“I’m really happy to be back in WTCR and with Zengő Motorsport, a team I’ve known for a long while,” said the 41-year-old. “I know the CUPRA is a competitive car. It shares some of the underpinnings with the Volkswagen I was helping to develop two years ago, and I also spent most of last year fighting against it in Sweden, so it’ll be great to be behind the wheel of one instead.



“Driving for a Hungarian team will also be special. I’ve always had a great reception and following from the fans in Hungary. It’s nice to link that up and now be driving for the country’s major racing team. It’s also great to be back with CUPRA. They launched my career in the UK, and the new car is absolutely a title contender. We know it’ll be tough as it’s not as though the other manufacturers aren’t bringing their A-game either. Our aim will be to do our best and hope to be there with a chance at the end of the season.



“The golden ticket for me at the end is a chance to build on my tally in Macau − with a car we know will be able to take us to victory − and add to my 10 wins at the toughest track in the world.



Zoltán Zengő, the Zengő Motorsport team boss, said: "I am very happy that we can welcome a world champion to our team. I hope it is clear to anyone that in the last couple of months we were not speaking nonsense! Our goal is to win the Drivers’ and Team’s titles. Our team combines youth and experience, and we believe this combo will bring us success. I would like to thank everyone who believes in us, and I would like to say thank you to Eurosport Events and CUPRA. Everyone is welcome on our side who is willing to support us to create history together.”

