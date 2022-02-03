Michela Cerruti celebrated victory for her company’s Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris at the iconic Daytona International Speedway last weekend by recalling previous successes in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Italian firm Romeo Ferraris was the technical might behind Team Mulsanne’s WTCR participation between 2018-2020. During that time, Kevin Ceccon, Ma Qinghua and Jean-Karl Vernay all won races in the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris with Vernay also landing the WTCR Trophy title in 2020.



In Florida late last month, Roy Block and Tim Lewis drove KMW Motorsports team with TMR Engineering’s Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris to victory in the TCR class of a four-hour IMSA endurance race from third on the grid.



"We are really excited about this success achieved by the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR on the Daytona track, a very special place in motor racing,” said Cerruti. “Along with the victories in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, this is probably among the highest moments of our project.”



