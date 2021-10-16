Leading drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup will be on track at Circuit Pau-Arnos today (Saturday) as WTCR Race of France gets underway. This is a reminder of what’s happening and when.

Free Practice 1:10h45-11h30



Free Practice 2:13h30-14h00



Qualifying Q1:16h20-16h40



Qualifying Q2:16h35-16h45



Qualifying Q3:16h55-17h00

WTCR Can Girolami continue his WTCR winning feeling? 8 HOURS AGO

WTCR WTCR’s Urrutia to fightback in France 12 HOURS AGO