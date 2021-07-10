The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s race to reign in Spain gets underway today (Saturday).
Here’s a rundown of what’s in store at MotorLand Aragón in addition to action from the PURE ETCR all-electric touring car series.
Free Practice 1:09h45-10h30
Free Practice 2:12h45-13h15
Qualifying Q1:16h30-16h50
Qualifying Q2:16h55-17h05
Qualifying Q3:17h10-17h25
