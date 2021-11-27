With Sochi Autodrom all set to host WTCR VTB Race of Russia, the deciding rounds of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, here’s a reminder of what’s on-track and when today (Saturday).
Free Practice 1:09h30-10h15
Free Practice 2:12h30-13h00
Qualifying Q1:15h00-15h20
Qualifying Q2:15h25-15h35
Qualifying Q3:15h40-15h55 approx.
All timings are local and subject to change.
ClickHEREto find out where to watch the action live.
Free Practice 2:12h30-13h00
Qualifying Q1:15h00-15h20
Qualifying Q2:15h25-15h35
Qualifying Q3:15h40-15h55 approx.
All timings are local and subject to change.
ClickHEREto find out where to watch the action live.
Ad
WTCR
JSC VTB Bank is WTCR Race of Russia Event Presenting Partner
The post Saturday at WTCR VTB Race of Russia appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
WTCR Tyre Talk with Goodyear’s Sebastian Trinks
WTCR
Ehrlacher goes tree planting ahead of WTCR VTB Race of Russia
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad