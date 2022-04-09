Sean (Seon-Pyung) Kim is the new President of Hyundai Motorsport GmbH (HMSG), the organisation behind Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing.

Based in Alzenau, Germany, Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing supported Gabriele Tarquini and Norbert Michelisz becoming the King of WTCR in 2018 and 2019 respectively under the guidance of outgoing President Scott Noh.

The organisation is continuing its participation in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for a fifth season in 2022 through its long-term alliance with BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse and drivers Michelisz and Mikel Azcona, a new recruit for the upcoming campaign.

“I am delighted to take over the role of President at Hyundai Motorsport from Scott and to continue the work that he has so successfully overseen for the past four years,” said Kim. “I have watched the company go from strength to strength over the years. These are exciting times for the Hyundai brand.”

Noh, meanwhile, is set to take up a new position at Hyundai Motor Company in Korea after four years at the helm of Hyundai Motorsport, “as part of a standard rotation of senior management within the global Hyundai organisation”, according to a Hyundai Motorsport announcement.

“It has been a great opportunity and experience to be able to work with Hyundai Motorsport, a strong team of people with whom I have shared many memorable moments,” said Noh. “I head back to Korea, as part of a planned move, for a new challenge with happy memories of my time in Alzenau.”

Hyundai Motorsport enters its 10th year in 2022. In addition to its WTCR programme through its Customer Racing division, Hyundai Motorsport is taking part in the inaugural FIA ETCR – eTouring Car World Cup.

The 2022 WTCR begins at WTCR Race of France on a street track in the southwestern city of Pau from May 7-8.

