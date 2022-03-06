Santiago Urrutia has a firm plan in place for the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Following his announcement as a Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver for the third year running, the Uruguayan is aiming to go four better this season after placing fifth in the final WTCR standings in 2021.



“I am very happy and honoured to be back racing in the WTCR with Lynk & Co Cyan Racing," said the 25-year-old South American. “To be in the best team for the third year in a row is a privilege and I am delighted to continue racing with Thed as my team-mate, as well as welcoming Ma Qing Hua to the team. The goal for this year to win and I will do my very best to deliver for the team.”



Urrutia was a double winner in last season’s WTCR at the wheel of a Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR. He will partner Thed Björk and new recruit Ma Qing Hua in the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co line-up in 2022.

